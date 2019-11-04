Recently, a father and son duo in Montgomery County presented a “thin blue line” flag made out of wood to their local police station in recognition of National First Responders Day. We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt that they simply wanted to do something nice for police and to respectfully recognize that officers risk their lives each day to protect the rest of us from harm. It’s not uncommon to find such flags in police stations across the country. But the image of a flag with a thin blue line — a metaphor for how police man the front line for keeping social order — has also been associated with white nationalists and, by extension, been used to justify police violence against black residents. Such was the case in Charlottesville, Va., when the flag was used (no doubt much to the consternation of police) by white supremacists.
Last Friday, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich cautioned police not to put the flag on display at the station in Germantown. It was a prudent choice, and the whole thing might have just ended with that, but, alas, it didn’t. The union representing police, Montgomery County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35, issued a statement angrily condemning the decision as an “act of outright disrespect.” And it might have ended with that as well (police unions and elected leaders do a certain amount of fussing at each other routinely), except Gov. Larry Hogan felt an obligation to weigh in as well. On Sunday, he tweeted that the county executive’s decision was “outrageous and unconscionable,” and the kerfuffle made Fox News commentariat, which seldom misses a chance to exploit white-black, police-civilian conflicts. Can President Donald Trump be far behind?
We would like to think this is an isolated incident, that police officers and their unions don’t routinely ignore the concerns of minority residents and, frankly, that we might even be a bit more sophisticated about this dynamic in Baltimore. But just last week, the FOP Lodge 3 posted a video on Twitter of a group of young, black men singing and dancing in the streets of O’Donnell Heights with what appears to be guns and money in their hands. The union pointed to this as “what our Cops are facing under the current administration" (presumably Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young) and shot in the aftermath of a local murder. Those involved with the video have told reporters the guns were props and it was essentially a music video.
Certainly, we can debate the merits of rap videos and the glorification of “gangsta” culture with $100 bills and waving around handguns until the cows come home. But what is the immediate, real and consequential effect of publicly and loudly assuming that young black men dancing and singing in front of a video camera seek to do actual violence to police? We’re guessing, it’s unhelpful. It promotes the “us” versus “them” mentality that Baltimore civil rights leaders have long been complaining about in police relations. Do we want a “thin blue line,” or do we want a trusting relationship between the police and the communities they serve? The two things appear to be at odds. Has the FOP not been paying attention for the last several years?
These have been challenging times for police and the communities they serve. It doesn’t require the allegations surrounding Freddie Gray’s death here in Baltimore (or, in some cases, acts of police brutality or misconduct against minorities captured on video) to recognize a tension exists between the men and women who serve and protect, and the local residents who fear unfair, heavy-handed discriminatory treatment. Smart police leaders are aware of this and work diligently to mend those fences and restore trust. And then there are those who stick their heads in the sand and refuse to recognize these legitimate concerns.
Is a U.S. flag with a blue line in the middle really all that big a deal? It shouldn’t be. Is the Blue Lives Matter movement inherently problematic because its very name signals that it was a reaction to Black Lives Matter and that police lives are therefore valued more than black lives? The argument can be made. So why can’t we just set those things aside and work toward a better relationship between police and minorities? The best choice is to focus on the real stuff, not the metaphors. County Executive Elrich had the right idea: Let’s support police by not trying to sabotage their relationships with folks who already have reason to distrust them.