Thankfully, the council scrapped another amendment that would create a fund to help landlords whose properties were damaged by someone using a voucher. Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski, who filed the legislation as required by the federal housing department, said he may reconsider the idea as he works with the council on finalizing the law. We hope this is not the case. The amendment may be consistent with state and federal law, but it suggests that a person who uses a voucher is more prone to bad behavior, say busting holes in walls or other forms of deliberate vandalism. If that is the case, show us the proof. We expect the docket in rent court is filled with people of all means who face accusations of missing rent payments and not taking care of property. Remember, the news reports about landlords in Beverly Hills, Calif., who refused to rent to the very rich pop singer Justin Bieber because of his reputation for wild parties and trashing homes?