On climate change, Maryland’s Republican governor stands tall

That’s why Governor Hogan’s statement issued this week in opposition to the Trump administration deserves attention. It is not surprising. Mr. Hogan has spoken out on this issue before. But as time marches on, the governor’s resolve seems to be firming. “While Washington continues to fail to address climate change, Maryland continues to lead,” Mr. Hogan points out. And while he doesn’t mention it by name, Maryland’s Clean Energy Jobs Act approved by the General Assembly earlier this year might be the best example of that leadership. The law mandates the state have 50% renewable energy by 2030 and though the governor didn’t sign the measure as “not clean enough, nor smart enough,” he has backed its basic goals including a long-term expectation of having 100% of Maryland’s electricity needs met by green energy by 2040.