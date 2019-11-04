We could certainly sing the praises of transit all day for other reasons. It’s more energy efficient; it would help address climate change in a state that is especially vulnerable to sea level rise; it does, indeed, help low-income workers hold jobs; and it reduces harmful emissions, which ought to be a consideration in a region with worse than average air quality. The Hogan administration’s response so far has been disappointing to say the least. They point to increased amounts spent on transit (primarily for the D.C. region) and ignore the fact their own budget projections anticipate the MTA won’t have enough to keep up with basic maintenance, mobility and safety upgrades even without any expansion. Make no mistake, Baltimore transit had been shortchanged before Mr. Hogan ever showed up in Annapolis. It’s just that the same person who spiked Baltimore’s east-west light rail Red Line four years ago continues to be wholly uninterested in doing much about the transit woes the Red Line was supposed to address.