Other ways to get involved will open up in the near future. For one, residents with the proper background can apply to become officers themselves. Or they can try to get one of the civilian spots on trial boards that will be created to review discipline cases against officers. In other words, the police won’t police themselves, a tactic that makes departments more vulnerable to corruption. Hopkins also still needs the buy in of the city. It will began hammering out a memorandum of understanding after it hires a new head of security — somebody we hope has a strong community policing background. (The previous person to hold the position, Melissa Hyatt, is now the chief of police in Baltimore County.) Opportunities for public input as it seeks Baltimore’s approval will be bountiful, Hopkins has pledged.