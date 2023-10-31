New plan for Baltimore’s Harborplace must be poked, prodded, debated | STAFF COMMENTARY

Mark Twain is said to have described the obelisk honoring George Washington in the nation’s capital as a “memorial chimney.” Some leading Parisian critics judged the Eiffel Tower as “useless and monstrous” in 1887. We’re going to guess that quite a few Baltimoreans were less than enchanted when the Bromo Seltzer Tower became the city’s tallest building in 1911 — especially when a 51-foot illuminated bottle of the headache and indigestion remedy was added to the top a quarter-century later. All still stand, although the blue bottle is thankfully gone. The lesson? It takes some time, and some careful examination, to judge the worth of architecture and design. That was true a century ago, and it holds true today.

We mention this not to invalidate any early reviews of the much-anticipated Harborplace redesign recently unveiled by MCB Real Estate and developer P. David Bramble. Rather, to underscore the importance of doing more than a cursory glance. It was Bramble who, in a meeting with The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board last month, labeled this project — and the Inner Harbor generally — as too important to fail. We agree. And so what’s needed now is a deep dive and cautious review. The appropriate forum would seem to be the Baltimore City Council, which must now approve all sorts of special exceptions and zoning changes to allow the project to move forward including lifting height restrictions.

Advertisement

It is unsurprising that some people are stunned by the scale of the project, particularly the residential towers on the Light Street side that are proposed at 25 and 32 stories tall so close to the water. Can affordable housing be added to the mix? Will the Inner Harbor still be a welcoming place to all or Harbor East West? What changes are needed to keep the project (and its $500 million in private investment) commercially viable? To make it safe? And how will the re-imagined Harborplace relate to the rest of downtown? Many of the artist renderings make the waterfront look, well, a bit boring. Small wonder so many of the imaginary kids who show up in these sketches seem underwhelmed.

More encouraging is the Pratt Street side with a sail-like tiered commercial building — called “The Sail — and broad archway. This would surely become the city’s signature look, its proverbial “front porch.” How do Baltimoreans feel about that? And what will be the impact if Pratt is narrowed to vehicular traffic? We imagine a balance must be struck between what is best for Baltimore and what is commercially viable. How disappointing that so many public officials, Mayor Brandon Scott included, appear to have already signed off on the project. Are they not interested in the general public’s concerns?

Advertisement

Make no mistake, the proposal overall represents good news for this city. A few years ago, as the neglected Harborplace pavilions continued to decay and public antipathy toward Baltimore and downtown grew (one may recall a certain U.S. president’s verminous pronouncements on Charm City), it would have been hard to believe a big league developer with local roots would be willing to invest so much. Should he succeed, the impact could be enormous. But that’s not a reason to give this civic-minded individual (or anyone else) a proverbial blank check. Just as voters must hear political candidates debate the issues, we need a robust public discussion now — and perhaps some open minds to consider the pros and cons of this or any other approach.

Finally, we would just point out that strong public reaction to what is proposed — whether by old-timers who prefer James Rouse’s vision of 43 years ago, youngsters who fear further gentrification of the waterfront or anyone who likes or dislikes the specifics — is a very good sign. It means Harborplace still matters. It means downtown Baltimore matters. And it means we all share something important. Now, we can talk about it and make some choices together. That’s how communities flourish.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.