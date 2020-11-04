Dear Mayor-elect Scott and others: Congratulations. Now get to work, Baltimore needs it | COMMENTARY

1. Mend fences. Let’s face it, Baltimore needs all the allies it can find right now. The fence-mending needs to start with Mr. Scott and Mr. Mosby. The recent kerfuffle over staffing for the incoming council president suggested friction may exist. It should not. They really need each other to be successful, and they both have skills to bring to the table. Egos need to be set aside. Arrogance was one of the deadly sins that caused Mayor Pugh to follow the wrong path. The Scott-Mosby alliance might start with a citywide listening tour. It might also extend to building better relations with other government leaders at the county, state and federal level. Just because the cavalry isn’t riding to the rescue doesn’t mean some of them can’t be invited to drop by and help out once in a while. It would also be wise to reach out specifically to the city’s business community, many of whom fear Mr. Scott is uninterested in their concerns.