Public evaluation of a public job: Baltimore IG has a great idea | COMMENTARY

Whether state law precludes City Hall from conducting any performance review in public (and, again, there is reason for serious skepticism about that), Ms. Cumming is on to something. If an inspector general’s office is all about bringing misdeeds into public view, why should she not be held to the same standard? Why not make her, or anyone else to hold the office, all about transparency? The solution here is to make a public evaluation of an inspector general the default position of any advisory board. Let the officeholder elect to close doors if he or she prefers, but if sunlight works well for her own investigations, it ought to be just the disinfectant required to make sure politicians aren’t seeking to diminish her role out of their own self-interest.