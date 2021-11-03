There was a referendum in the Va. election; it just wasn’t about Biden | COMMENTARY

“Parents matter” was the rallying cry of the Youngkin campaign and, on the surface, that seemed fairly reasonable. Who would argue that parents should play no role in public education? But what this often translated to, as education became the dominant campaign talking point, was a not-so-subtle message that “teacher unions” and “progressives” had hijacked the curriculum to indoctrinate youth into their “woke” cultural views. But dig deeper and one discovers that what really energizes the movement is not just the possibility that children will learn more about the atrocities of slavery or leave American history class with a diminished view of the nation’s founders. Rather, what seems to have triggered many white suburbanites is the prospect their children will be taught about systemic racism and how it continues to disadvantage people of color. Whether this level of theorizing normally associated with graduate education represents a K-12 classroom reality or not appears irrelevant at this point. The GOP misinformation machine is fired up.