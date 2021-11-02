Health officer harassment: When the best medicine faces the worst public response | COMMENTARY

One of the negative side effects of COVID-19 has been the demonization of those individuals who are attempting to protect society from a deadly pandemic. Public health officials have been on the front line in this regard. The manner in which one of this nation’s preeminent public health leaders, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, has been misrepresented by the science-averse and targeted by far-right political actors has been shameful, and it’s trickled down to regional officials. In Maryland, the hostility directed at local public health officers has been so appalling that there’s a move afoot to broaden state law to protect them from intimidation.