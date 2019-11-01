From February 2018 to May of this year, on four different occasions, Third Class Midshipmen Nixon Keago is accused of breaking into dormitory rooms, and one time the berthing area of a ship, where young women were sleeping. Naval Academy Charging documents claim he sexually forced himself on them or attempted to. The crimes he is accused of committing against the three fellow midshipmen, one of whom was victimized twice according to the documents, are bold, brazen and intrusive.