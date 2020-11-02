In Maryland and across the nation, an election like no other | COMMENTARY

Setting aside the politics, there are any number of lessons to be learned here. Surely, the first is that mail-in voting is, like buying goods through the internet from Amazon and other virtual vendors, here to stay. Second, is that making it easier for people to cast a ballot pays big dividends. Well-staffed early voting centers, broad distribution of drop-off boxes and mail-in ballot applications sent to all registered voters — these strategies appear to be working. No matter how this election resolves, there ought to be a national commission formed to review best voting practices and set minimum standards so that this greater level of participation can become the floor, not the ceiling, for future contests. Alas, for every state like Maryland that seeks to encourage turnout, there are still those that seek to suppress participation through barriers like mandatory photo IDs or frequent voter roll purges. One relatively easy step to keep the momentum going? Declare Election Day a national holiday so that everyone has the time and the opportunity to vote.