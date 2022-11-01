College diversity poised to take a hit: How can schools fight back? | COMMENTARY

Activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, as the justices hear oral arguments in the affirmative action cases involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Shuran Huang/New York Times) (Shuran Huang/The New York Times)

Given the demonstrated lack of respect for judicial precedent among the current makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court — see the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer after 50 years — it is unsurprising that the justices appear poised to strike down affirmative action and its five decades of precedent, as well. This was made clear by questioning from the court’s conservative supermajority Monday during oral arguments in a case involving race-conscious admissions at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. No need to wait for a leak of any draft; it’s almost certain that they will strike down affirmative action as a kind of reverse-discrimination, making no distinction between those whose ancestors came to the country in chains and those whose ancestors were enslavers.

We can lambaste this kind of mindset all day, but the more pressing consideration at this moment is this: So now what? College admissions officers, presidents, boards of trustees and the like — what do you intend to do about this?

Studies have repeatedly shown that a diverse campus benefits all students, and affirmative action has been among the best tools to promote it. The narrowly tailored policy of considering race and ethnicity allows for a more subjective view of a student’s overall presentation, filling in some of the blanks about the opportunities the student may have had contributing to their good grades — or the challenges, prejudices and systemic oppressions that may have affected their performance negatively.

Without affirmative action, how will higher education ensure different races, cultures, life experiences and backgrounds among student bodies? How will they educate the widest pool of nonwhite students, who might not meet traditional entrance criteria for a host of life reasons, but still would go on post graduation to assume leadership roles in society and help make the United States a better, fairer place to live?

Do universities intend to abandon this mission and leave campuses whiter than America as a whole?

Assuming diversity is still considered desirable, there are some steps to be taken. And if schools aren’t already in the process of pursuing these strategies, then shame on them.

First, let’s put an end to preferential admissions practices that inevitably make matters worse. That starts with the boost given to athletes, the sons and daughters of alumni and of big donors, and the children of faculty. Applicants who get in under such circumstances are more likely to be white, and the practices often help them overcome mediocre grades or test scores (well, mediocre by the standards of highly selective institutions). Remember how TV stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman went to prison for leveraging such loopholes and essentially bribing their kids’ way into college? Regular folks won’t mourn the loss of legacy admissions — or, frankly, a diminishment of college fencing teams or other relatively obscure sports.

Next, stop relying so heavily on standardized test scores like the SAT, ACT and LSAT, which don’t reflect aptitude so much as opportunity. Attend an elite high school, have parents who can afford test prep classes and other supplemental education experiences? Chances are good that such families are wealthy and white. They may think their kids are smarter than those who attend public school in distressed urban neighborhoods, but what they really are is lucky. The scores aren’t even a good predictor of success in college. School officials know this, but they tend to stick with them because high test scores earn them big reputations — it’s always, irrationally, a big factor in school rankings by U.S. News and others.

Finally, colleges and universities need to reach out to Black and brown students more. It may require hiring more recruiters to search out talent, but top schools can surely afford them — even if big donor admissions drop off. This is called “holistic” admissions, and it requires looking at the total package of a student and not the kind of shorthand (and potential framing bias) that test scores or grade-point averages provide. Access to opportunities aren’t equal in the United States in 2022, no matter what the Supreme Court’s majority may think. So what a high school student has achieved should be considered in the context of what was available to them.

Will such an approach makes colleges and universities popular with their traditional constituencies? Maybe not. But that doesn’t change how building a diverse student body is the right thing to do, not only for schools and students but for the nation’s future.

