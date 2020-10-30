Pay Baltimore County’s trade workers what they deserve | COMMENTARY

The only serious criticism of prevailing wage laws is that they may raise costs and reduce the number of jobs created by government spending. There is a logic to that. Paying a carpenter $25 an hour as opposed to $15 an hour involves writing a larger check and probably means you can’t hire as many of them. But experience shows that the calculation is far more complicated. And most contractors know it. For $26.66 an hour (the current state prevailing wage rate for carpenters in Baltimore County, for instance), an employer is likely buying a far more skilled and productive worker than someone plucked off the street. That person’s greater skill set and output makes a huge difference. Meanwhile, there’s a tremendous social benefit when that carpenter brings home a heftier paycheck that can actually support his or her family. And they, in turn, spend money in the local economy, an especially attractive feature during a COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic slowdown.