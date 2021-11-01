Chesapeake Bay cleanup: Have we become complacent? | COMMENTARY

Is there accountability? The EIP report suggests not, at least if measured by fines from the Maryland Department of the Environment. State officials contend the violations are mostly paperwork — farmers not properly filing records. But advocates say that’s part of the problem, that the agency rarely seeks to enforce anything other than paperwork violations. And they point to a troubling pattern of lax environmental enforcement during the years that Republican Larry Hogan has served as governor under a “pro-business” mantra. Is it really pro-business to neglect the health of one of Maryland’s most important economic assets? The decline of the seafood industry, the impairment of waters used for recreation and tourism, and the potential loss of value of waterfront property as the “waterfront” becomes less appealing are among the costly consequences.