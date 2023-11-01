Opposition to reusable bags in Baltimore County a sorry sign of the times | STAFF COMMENTARY

Imagine you are an adult over the age of 21 looking to buy a bottled alcoholic beverage in Baltimore County. For many of us, this scenario is not exactly unknown. You will need transportation of some kind to the liquor store, as well as proper attire (no shoes, no shirt, no service and all that), cash or card to cover your expenses and an accepted photo ID to prove your age. As of today, you ought to seriously consider bringing one more thing on your journey to any store in Towson or Owings Mills, White Marsh or Dundalk: a reusable bag. Should you not, you will be charged at least 5 cents for any paper bag the store owner provides you under a new law taking effect Nov. 1. Oh, and those flimsy single-use plastic bags are definitely out, period.

That would seem a pretty trivial obligation, all things considered. Yet, the bellyaching over Baltimore County’s new bag statute has been significant. Members of the Baltimore County Council got themselves twisted in a knot over the law, approving amendments to, among other things, exempt liquor stores, though the statute applies to all sorts of merchants, from grocery stores to convenience marts, restaurants, flower shops, pharmacies and jewelry stores. County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. recently vetoed that particular change (and one other bag-related measure), but the council may yet override him. Still, anyone in the beverage industry still whining over the Bring Your Own Bag Act and having to charge their customers a nickel per bag should be reminded that the law doesn’t prevent them from lowering their alcohol prices to compensate.

That’s not to pick on liquor store owners, but, please, this is getting old. Baltimore has had a similar law for two years. So have Howard and Montgomery counties, while Anne Arundel and Prince George’s will join the trend in January. The days of throwaway bags are coming to a close. Not because people have a thing about convenience, but because they have a thing about protecting the environment. Disposable bags are a problem. Plastic ones especially. They are made from fossil fuels and quickly evolve into deadly waste. And even paper bags, if not properly recycled, pose a challenge. They don’t break down in landfills, and their manufacture is highly energy consuming. Reusable options just make more sense — and ultimately save consumers money in lowering the need to mitigate the environmental harm associated with these single-use products.

The worrisome thing here is not how anyone will suffer from any 5 cent charge but that this resistance is symptomatic of a broader problem: People are reluctant to change their personal habits, particularly when the benefit seems intangible. Climate change? Maybe last week’s 90-degree temperature was a product of weather and not global warming. Landfills filling up? Who notices such things. Water pollution? Most of us aren’t chemists or cancer specialists and can’t tell the difference between BPA and Phthalates (both of which can leach out of plastic bags, incidentally). Sure, we see plastic bags flapping in the breeze stuck to power lines and trees, but isn’t that someone else’s problem? Denial is a far less painful remedy than taking personal responsibility.

We suspect the best way to sell the public on cleaning up their collective act is to better educate them on the consequences of their actions, which can be challenging in this age of political disinformation. Far easier would be to get an A-list celebrity like Taylor Swift to start carrying around reusable shopping bags to Kansas City Chiefs games. Swifties are certain to start emulating their idol, NFL football fans will fall in line, and soon carrying a machine washable bag made from nylon, polyester or canvas will be all the fashion. Perhaps then, the liquor store owners will be selling those reusable bags to please their customers and make some money, too. Everyone wins.

For now, we’ll accept gently persuading people to do the right thing with a modest fee that discourages the use of single-use paper bags. But when they don’t get the message — or misconstrue it or simply don’t believe it — we reserve the right to point out the foolishness.

