And exactly where does that get Baltimore (still proudly a Trump-certified “rat and rodent infested mess”) and Chicago? Exactly nowhere. The pro-Trump crowd will think their man bravely spoke the truth, which he did not, and the people who live in Chicago and Baltimore will know their president is lying, but he’s not counting on their votes anyway. The next time the president wants to get serious about fighting violence with all its complexity, and dig into actual facts, perhaps the leadership of both cities will be happy to hear from him. But until then, the two urban centers can expect to be used as campaign punch lines with only a loose association with reality. That’s how Mr. Trump rolls — like a drive-by heckler with a distinct lack of empathy for the victims of gun violence.