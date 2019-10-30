Make no mistake, any money Exelon spends on such efforts as preparing for the effects of climate change downstream and better managing water flow into the Upper Bay to protect aquatic life and the local ecosystems or to intercept trash and debris flowing down the Susquehanna would be welcome given the company pays nothing toward such projects now. So are the agreement’s proposed investments in cover crops and stream buffers as well as restoring river mussels, filter-feeders that can actually help improve water quality. The governor’s years-long effort to squeeze Exelon over a 50-year renewal of its operating permit was a once-in-two-generation opportunity. Was the equivalent of $4 million per year the best that could be done? One 2018 study suggested a realistic ask was in the range of $27 million and $44 million per year, or about 10 times what the settlement promises. The issue deserves to be explored further before authorities sign off on the agreement.