Baltimore’s lame duck mayor is making a $715,462 mistake | COMMENTARY

We can only speculate about exactly what made Mayor Young decide that the next council president (likely Del. Nick Mosby, also based on primary results) had to have nine additional staff members earning an average of $79,496 apiece, but we suspect it has a lot to do with Question F. That’s the charter amendment city voters are facing this year to give the City Council greater authority over the budget. That reform (which we oppose, incidentally) requires the council members to have much greater expertise on city finances than they currently have, which will take additional staff. Even so, it’s exceedingly hard to see the urgency here. If voters approve Question F, the legislative branch will, at worst, continue to be dependent on the executive for its budget briefings in the months to come, perhaps even for another year — assuming Mr. Scott becomes mayor and doesn’t turn his back post-election on reforms that he himself has touted so strenuously. But this much we know for sure: The work of City Hall will not be significantly damaged if the matter waits until Dec. 8, when the new leadership is sworn into office. That’s just five and a half weeks away.