This may prove a banner year for voting - if the Supreme Court allows it | COMMENTARY

A visitor unaware of current events might have seen the crowd at Baltimore County’s Oregon Ridge Park and Lodge Tuesday afternoon and assumed someone was handing out free hand sanitizer or maybe even COVID-19 vaccinations. The parking lot outside the park’s lodge was nearly full. The line of people trying to get inside not only wended across the building, it circled the nearby playground. All were there for one purpose — to cast an early ballot. Such crowds have already become a familiar scene not only in Baltimore County but across Maryland and the nation as a record-breaking 70 million Americans have so far mailed in ballots or voted at early voting centers like the one in Oregon Ridge. The commitment and passion of people willing to wait in line — for hours at a time in some cases — to exercise their franchise in these difficult times is not just inspiring, it is nothing less than a stirring act of patriotism.