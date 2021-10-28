Baltimore prosecutors: Overworked and underpaid | COMMENTARY

There is little reason why Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Erek L. Barron, the recently confirmed U.S. Attorney for Maryland, can’t train additional resources of their own at addressing the problem. Two years ago, Ms. Mosby criticized Governor Hogan’s efforts to beef up Mr. Frosh’s office, so that it might make more prosecutorial forays into drug and gun crime in the city. The governor took this action without consulting Ms. Mosby, and the plan eventually fell through. But the city state’s attorney also has expressed a willingness to work with others, informing Mr. Hogan in a Sept. 19, 2019, letter, for example, that getting state help to take guns off the street and sharing intelligence about criminal activities would be welcome. Can there not be common ground? Clearly not on everything related to criminal justice and not unilaterally: The governor is an advocate of mandatory sentencing and Ms. Mosby is more attuned to the harm that the nation’s “war on drugs” has wrought on cities like Baltimore, but they ought to at least be talking.