Violent crime in Baltimore is no laughing matter, Gov. Hogan | COMMENTARY

But the biggest problem with Mr. Hogan’s insensitive remark is that it reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of crime and the reasons for it in the city. The statement perpetuates a false perception that a new mayor is going to somehow, in a single term, magically and individually address Baltimore’s decades-old underlying issues that lead to gang and drug-related violence in low-income communities, weak relationships and trust among residents and law enforcement, and a cowboy culture within the Baltimore Police Department. It also minimizes the hard work that so many people and organizations are already engaged in here, including nonprofits like Roca, which seeks to intervene in the lives of at-risk young people before they turn to violence; the thousands of residents who rally for 72-hour Ceasefire weekends; Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, whose crime plan calls for a proactive approach to law enforcement, with an emphasis on community connection and department accountability; and the U.S. Department of Justice, which entered into a consent decree with the city in 2017 to reform the police department.