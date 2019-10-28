Howard County’s circumstances are a little different than what most county residents have experienced in the past but not exceptionally so. Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano this summer proposed shifting as many as 7,400 students. The proposal is intended to deal primarily with overcrowding, but also to reduce over-concentration of low-income students (those who qualify for free or reduced price school meals) in certain schools as well as carve out a new district for a planned high school in Jessup. Yet the focus has been on the redistribution of FARM-eligible students and the expectation that it will improve their educational outcomes. In turn, that’s created some tension as families with children in, or currently assigned to attend, the county’s highest performing schools face possible reassignment to schools that, while still highly rated compared to others across the state, have not scored at the very top in Howard.