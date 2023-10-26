Maryland’s missing $1.4B is no minor accounting error | STAFF COMMENTARY

The Maryland State House where a recently-released legislative audit of the Maryland Department of Health tracked $1.4 billion in undocumented payments from the federal government. The audit raised questions about how funds were monitored, received and spent during the final three years of Gov. Larry Hogan's administration. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

The late Everett Dirksen, the conservative Republican who served as Senate minority leader in the 1960s, reportedly once said the following: “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.” Such gallows humor provided a small comfort while reviewing the latest state legislative audit, which revealed that the Maryland Department of Health can’t account for about $1.4 billion it received from the federal government during the final three years of Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration. This isn’t the first time a public health agency has been criticized for its accounting practices during the go-go years of the COVID-19 pandemic (and in Baltimore, the city’s inspector general is finding questionable bookkeeping in one department or another on practically a monthly basis), but the scale is breathtaking.

And how did the former governor respond to this allegation — including the claim made by Democratic state Sen. (and public health doctor) Clarence K. Lam, who chairs the Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee, that it was the “worst audit” he’d “ever seen, by far”? Not a peep. Hogan might have been too busy with his own announcement that he wasn’t headed to Harvard University, where he had been invited to be involved in two fellowships (involving public health, ironically), because he believed the school’s leadership had not “immediately and forcefully denounced” students claiming Israel had caused the attack by Hamas. Whatever you think of those college students in Massachusetts, a billion-dollar record keeping matter back home merited at least as much attention from the governor whose administration is responsible for it.

To be fair, the governor’s former spokesman did release a breezy, non-admission of error to this newspaper that included mentions of how the pandemic took an “enormous toll” on health departments but how “we” are still proud of all the “women and men across state government” who delivered “one of the best COVID responses in the country.” While it may be gratifying to folks like former Maryland Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader (who ran MDH during most of the time period in question), it won’t take Maryland taxpayers off the hook. Should the paper trail continue to prove inadequate, the state may be forced to repay the missing federal funds. You know how much $1.4 billion comes out to? That would be more than one-seventh of the state’s total $8.7 billion contribution toward K-12 public schools during the current fiscal year.

This is symptomatic of greater ills. First, it’s a reminder that for all his popularity with state voters, Hogan’s management skills often proved wanting. Not just that unwise $9 million spending on South Korean COVID-19 test kits that mostly went unused but in far more costly matters like the delayed Purple Line Bethesda-to-New-Carrollton light rail cost overruns (also $1.4 billion) to the troubled state-owned Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St. Mary’s County with its claims of abuse and neglect to a widespread problem of state vacancies (and jobs not getting done because of them). Hogan may have toyed with a presidential run, but sometimes it seems he was toying with his last job, too.

And there’s a deeper lesson there. Good governance isn’t just about making speeches or appearing on cable TV programs or pandering to your party’s latest cause. It’s about paying attention to the little things that add up, like making sure your Medicaid billing system is working properly. Just spend a few minutes perusing the audit at www.ola.state.md.us. It can be pretty boring stuff, this business of following the money, supervising contractors, certifying their work, but it’s the heart and soul of what government does whether at the local, state or federal level. In these intensely partisan and polarized times where the other guys are labeled stupid or evil or both, we seem to have lost touch with that basic truth.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.