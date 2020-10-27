Jared Kushner spews stereotype to Black Americans: you have to want success | COMMENTARY

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany chided reporters and others for taking Mr. Kushner out of context, so let’s try another interpretation. Could it be he was really saying that he and his father-in-law believe racism doesn’t exist and Black people suffer no disadvantage from it? Problems people of color face are of their own making; that was more directly his point. Forget years of enslavement, segregation, Jim Crow laws and withheld opportunities; forget the psychological torture of being treated as lesser, of having your children looked down upon, bullied or even brutalized; forget having to work multiple jobs to pay the bills and take three buses to get to each. If Black people want success, they just have to bootstrap it, Mr. Kushner was saying — or so we think; it’s tough to hear with the silver spoon in his mouth.