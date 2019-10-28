Clearly, the top priority for every school district should be to make sure every student has access to proper nutrition so that they may thrive in the classroom. But on top of that, feeding young people should not require shaming them in any way. Of all the places where state and local governments might look to find cost savings or efficiencies in schools, how much is taken out of the pockets of children in the cafeteria does not deserve any serious consideration. Hungry kids aren’t prepared to learn but kids who are regularly humiliated aren’t going to be effective students either. Too much is at stake in educating the next generation to allow school meal debt to become such an obstacle to learning.