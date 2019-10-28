Putting it within the framework of the entire curriculum? Making sure it’s age appropriate? Sorting out context? Determining where it fits in the lesson plans? That’s not something legislatures do. And, as welcome as Holocaust education may be, there will always be another cause that politicians will find appealing because it could lead to a positive reaction from voters. One day, perhaps, it will be about hammering home the Second Amendment and the importance of firearm ownership. The next it could be about the state’s rights case for the Civil War or how the federal government doesn’t have the right to assess an income tax. The proposals may be worthy, or they may not be. But the temptation will be to pass something that captures the support of a particular constituency and thus improves chances of reelection.