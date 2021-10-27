Everybody loves Larry: Md. governor’s buoyant poll numbers defy second-term gravity | COMMENTARY

There are likely several factors going on here, some attributable to Mr. Hogan, some to his circumstances. Take, for example, the COVID-19 pandemic. His crisis management choices, though not always as strong as we would have liked, have served him well. Taking a hard stance early to slow the spread, engaging in frequent press conferences to keep the public informed, and his all-in support for vaccinations helped produce positive results. And then there was his unwillingness to fall in line with Donald Trump, before, during and after Mr. Trump’s presidency. Governor Hogan’s criticisms of the president — ”stop golfing and concede” was among the messages he dispatched to Mr. Trump after the election — also hit a sweet spot with Marylanders who proudly recognized their governor was no Trump cultist. It also did not hurt that Mr. Hogan was a cancer survivor and an everyman in both style and appearance who seems to genuinely enjoy grassroots campaigning.