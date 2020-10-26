A thoughtful approach to diversity and inclusion in Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Meanwhile, the new chairman of the Greater Baltimore Committee, has already staked out a top issue he wants the city’s leading business group to pursue — racial equity and inclusion. Calvin G. Butler Jr., a senior executive vice president at Exelon and CEO of the company’s utilities including BGE, told GBC members less than two weeks ago that they had an obligation to strive to vanquish racism. “Favoring one group over any other causes societal challenges that limit progress for individuals, communities and cities,” he told those attending GBC’s annual meeting, albeit virtually, on Oct. 14. City institutions from the Baltimore Police Department and the Baltimore Museum of Art have been embarked on a similar campaign, the former most famously, of course, but hardly uniquely. And, by the way, Mr. Butler is Black, which may be seen as another measure of change in this city.