Still, it’s hard to believe Senator Miller will not continue to have significant influence in major decisions at the committee level and the floor if only through force of personality, not to mention a legacy so celebrated they named the Senate office building after him — two decades ago. Maryland school children will read about him for generations to come. Thank goodness they won’t hear it in the original, somewhat salty, language that Mr. Miller is known to use behind closed doors. Yes, he can be coarse (having once called Baltimore a “goddamn ghetto” in front of a TV reporter). And yes, he can be hot-tempered (having exhorted his fellow Democrats during the Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. era to bury the Republican Party “six feet deep, with faces up”), but let no one underestimate his ability to form a coalition, work the intricacies of the legislative process, raise campaign funds for his supporters and govern a chamber that is inherently the more challenging to lead, given the power vested in individual senators compared to delegates.