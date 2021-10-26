Cathy Bevins and the paltry value of Baltimore County’s residency requirements | COMMENTARY

Here’s where it must get especially frustrating for the three-term councilwoman: She made the purchase and the move only after consulting the Baltimore County Council’s legislative attorney. He advised her that the county charter required council members to live in their district for at least two years before running for election. Turns out the charter also says that an incumbent’s choice to move his or her residency outside the district represented causes the office to be “vacated.” Oops. It should also be noted that she did not attempt to hide her move, and once she discovered her error, she moved right back into the district. As residency transgressions go, this was about as minor as can be imagined.