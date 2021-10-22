Western Maryland lawmakers run for the hills | COMMENTARY

The temptation here is to point a finger at whatever the state-level equivalent of treason might be. But taking this cry for attention seriously, but not too seriously, is exactly what they want (the cruelest punishment for the instigators would be to let the counties go — and more about that in a moment). They’d love to get a write-up in a big city newspaper belittling them and their constituents to make the point that it’s “us against them” in Annapolis. Otherwise, their only proof of victimhood boils down to Maryland’s failure to go all-in on gun rights or permit unbridled exploitation of natural resources. If that’s the case, why stop at leaving Maryland? Surely, the existence of a Democratic president and Democratic majority in Congress (as well as a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency willing to do its job) should be as vexing. Why not seek to create your own tiny nation?