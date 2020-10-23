Help for restaurants is on the menu | COMMENTARY

We have no doubt that the restaurant trade will eventually bounce back. There are signs that it already has. Incredibly, there are even new restaurants setting up shop. According to a recent report by Yelp, recent restaurant openings nationwide are actually ahead of the pace from 2018, 2017 and 2016. It is the ultimate pandemic recipe: When you’re given lemons, you make lemonade. You find ways to feed your customers whether it means rebuilding a parklet or creating a reliable system for curbside service. Meanwhile, it’s up to the rest of us to personally support such efforts where we can and for our communities to invest in creative stop-gap solutions whether they involve closing a main thoroughfare like Charles Street for a day to draw customers, advertising “restaurant weeks” or to help pay for patio heaters. Given that restaurants account for more than a quarter-million jobs in this state (an estimated 9% of total employment), it’s a smart long-term investment.