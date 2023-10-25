Dear House Speaker Johnson: Don’t get comfortable in the big chair | STAFF COMMENTARY

The election of U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives more than three weeks after Republicans dumped U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the job might be regarded as welcome news. Surely, it’s better than leaving the post vacant given the serious trouble brewing around the world and the pressing, unmet needs at home. From the attack by Hamas on Israel, and Israel’s escalating response, to the looming possibility of a U.S. government shutdown next month, these are worrying times. And we haven’t even mentioned that a former U.S. president faced his former attorney in a New York courtroom this week over an alleged scheme to fool banks and insurers with phony financial statements.

Given how the Republican majority has exhausted so much time and energy raising and rejecting speaker replacements — from Tuesday’s tryout of Majority Whip Tom Emmer to previous efforts involving U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan — Johnson’s candidacy may well have been boosted by the increasingly ridiculous display of infighting. Even GOP members had begun calling their failure to find a speaker replacement a “dumpster fire,” but then that’s probably not fair to dumpsters or fires. Too bad Johnson has a lot of baggage to bring to the job. He’s been a key figure in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and opposed the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

In short, Johnson is no moderate and surely no compromise candidate. What may have finally broken the gridlock was the sheer embarrassment of it all. Even by the cringiest of political standards, the GOP theatrics of October were cheap and predictable. Theories of how this came to pass abound. But we doubt most Americans want to hear about how “MAGA Republicans” have no party loyalty in this age of political polarization and social media branding. Isn’t taking responsibility for the job you were sent to Washington, D.C., to do still a thing? Was there not some sense of history, of honor, of pride in the august chambers of the U.S. Capitol? To quote the question asked of U.S. Sen. Joseph “Red Scare” McCarthy by the special counsel for the U.S. Army seven decades ago: “Have you no sense of decency?”

Yet even with the speaker’s chair filled, the contrast of a do-nothing House and a lengthening to-do list was stark. Americans rightly have concerns about how a war now centered on Gaza and already causing great suffering could quickly escalate to a regional or even global conflict. What message did it send when the response on Capitol Hill is to instead be caught up in the ideological pronouncements of Matt Gaetz, one of the 21 GOP members who voted against honoring police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6? It said we weren’t serious, that’s what it said. And it did so quite loudly.

A potential shutdown still looms. Who says Speaker Johnson won’t be unceremoniously ousted like Speaker McCarthy? Will a House majority that struggled so to find a leader get anything meaningful done on the domestic front, including passing a continuing resolution to pay the government’s bills? On Wednesday, Maryland moved forward with a program to offer small, no-interest loans to civilian federal workers in this state who would otherwise not be eligible for unemployment benefits. That’s right. The threat to low-level federal employees is serious enough to justify emergency aid. Maryland is home to an estimated 145,000 federal workers and many more retirees. How many of those households could end up living paycheck to paycheck?

It has become fashionable in Republican circles to see the government as the enemy, and so it’s fair to wonder if the recent behavior will anger the core supporters of the Gaetz types or please them. What if after Nov. 17, a failure to fund government means closing national parks, delaying benefits checks, holding up aid to Ukraine and Israel, shuttering Head Start child care centers and more — all while the 4 million federal workforce goes without pay? It should result in outrage. It should be regarded as unacceptable and irresponsible. But then that’s the sort of “normal” reaction one expected in the days when decorum counted, when presidential petulance and egotism were not regarded as winning attributes, and when Americans held higher ideals then to one day post an especially cruel “gotcha” on a social media site that then goes viral.

Good luck, Speaker Johnson.

