Election 2022: Carroll County commissioner and school board races | BALTIMORE SUN EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

County commissioners

While the Board of Carroll County Commissioners will replace four of five members (all but one of whom had to step down because of term limits), three of those open seats have been filled. Republicans Joe Vigliotti (District 1), Kenneth A. Kiler (District 2) and Michael R. Guerin (District 4) face no opponents in the general election. Nor does the one returning incumbent, Ed Rothstein of District 5, who is also a Republican. That leaves just one contested race — in the Westminster area.

In that contest — (District 3) where Democrat Zach Hands, an education policy consultant, squares off against Republican businessman Tom Gordon — we endorse Zach Hands, 29, of Westminster. That’s not a knock on Gordon but recognition that — as Republicans statewide have noted when Maryland veered toward one-party rule under Democratic governors and a majority Democratic General Assembly — there is something to be said for diversity of opinion in county seats. Zach Hands may be young, but he is well qualified for the post. He favors responsible growth and is correctly concerned about how far the county has veered toward the political right and its fixation on preserving the status quo.

Advertisement

Carroll voters haven’t elected a Democrat to a top office since 1994, when the late Richard Dixon of Westminster was last elected to the Maryland House of Delegates (and went on to be chosen by his fellow lawmakers to serve as state treasurer). And this may be a tough year to find Democratic support in one of Maryland’s most Republican counties, but make no mistake, Carroll County is headed for change.

Two of its municipalities are governed by real trailblazers — Stacy Link (Sykesville) and Mona Becker (Westminster) are both the first female and first openly gay mayors in their towns. Adding a single Democrat to a 5-member board isn’t nearly that groundbreaking, but at least it might partly bridge the chasm between where Carroll has been since the mid-1990s and the 21st century. At least it would offer the possibility of a more meaningful dialogue on “culture war” issues like displaying Pride flags and help Carroll’s leadership better connect next year with the incoming Democrats in the State House.

Advertisement

School board

In the Carroll County Board of Education race, voters have the opportunity to elect three members from six nonpartisan nominees on the ballot. Patricia Ann Dorsey, Amanda Jozkowski and Tom Scanlan represent the best choices to return the school board’s focus to the fundamentals of education and allow for a renewed commitment to placing the academic achievement of Carroll students far above any political interference. A vote for members of the so-called “BMW” slate, which has received a full-throated endorsement from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, would merely distract the board from its primary goal of educational excellence.

The Baltimore Sun editorial board endorses political candidates in races that are of particular importance to our readers for reasons such as the critical nature of the work, the tightness of the election contest and the dearth of available information that occurs when an office has no incumbents competing for it. We make our conclusions after reviewing a range of data, including: the candidates’ campaign materials and responses to The Sun’s voter guide questionnaire, news stories written about the candidates, debates they’ve participated in, and interviews we’ve conducted with community leaders or the candidates themselves