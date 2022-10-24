Ask Maryland candidates: What’s the plan to close the education gap? | COMMENTARY

In this Oct. 19, 2020, file photo Michigan City, Indiana school students return for in-person instruction after two months of remote learning to start the new school year. The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis. (Kelley Smith/La Porte County Herald-Dispatch via AP) (Kelley Smith/AP)

The latest student test scores paint a frightening, if not wholly unexpected, picture of the state of K-12 education in the United States. Maryland experienced one of the worst drops in math and reading scores in the nation from 2019 to 2022, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, but it was far from alone. The Maryland decline hit double-digits for math in fourth grade (a 10-point drop in three years) and eighth grade (11 points). The national trend was only slightly better with a 5-point and 8-point decline in those two grades for math. Reading took a fall, as well, but not quite as big: Between 5 and 7 points in Maryland; 3 points nationwide. Also as might be expected, the gap was generally worse for nonwhite students, but not quite so bad for big-city systems around the country, including Baltimore where scores generally held steady, although they continued to trail much of the state.

The chief culprit is obvious. The COVID-19 pandemic forced ill-prepared schools to switch to virtual learning during the public health emergency, and that simply proved far less effective. Schools have since returned to in-person instruction, but the education damage was done. Now, it’s a question of how best to make up for all that lost opportunity. It’s put enormous pressure on teachers and administrators to perform double-duties in catch-up instruction while continuing a grade-level pace amid widespread staffing shortages. And that, in turn, has forced school systems to lower the bar for teacher standards, the Maryland State Board of Education having waived teacher certification requirements this summer. And once again, there’s a wealth gap as affluent families have the means to supplement a child’s education much easier than those who lack the resources to pay for tutors or after-school programs and the like.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the middle of all this, what are the candidates running for elected school board seats talking about? In many cases, it’s not test scores or learning loss at all. It’s about the latest culture wars obsession, such as where a transgender student changes for gym or whether a teacher can have a Pride flag on a classroom wall or whether Civil War history instruction is too critical of enslavers. Heated debates over nonexistent “critical race theory” instruction were ridiculous a month ago. Today, they seem so much more counterproductive, if that’s possible.

It’s time for elected officials, educators, parents and everyone else who cares about the future of this state and country, to focus on what’s important, and that’s how best to help students get back on track. The resources are there. The Biden administration and Congress have allocated billions in pandemic aid to school systems. The question is whether that money can be used effectively to get students back on grade-level performance, while continuing to shrink the chasm between the educational opportunities presented the urban poor and their suburban counterparts.

Advertisement

This may be a difficult task, but it’s far from impossible. Even now, Baltimore City schools CEO Sonja Santelises can see positive results from the system’s investment in tutoring programs that feature extra help five days a week. That program has helped economically disadvantaged students achieve a small increase in test scores in the middle of this broad nationwide decline. Granted, the city school system has no shortage of challenges, but even this modest victory ought to be recognized and duplicated.

Yet what happens if school boards are soon taken over by individuals who are more interested in bathrooms and flags than in classroom instruction? Voters would be wise to take the time to research school board candidates between now and Nov. 8, including through this newspaper’s Maryland Voter Guide 2022. The serious ones are focused on academic achievement and potentially preventing future high school dropouts. The challenge posed by lowered test scores is clear. So is the solution. The missing part of the equation is whether there will be the will and leadership to solve this real and urgent problem going forward.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.