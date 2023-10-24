Firefighter death in Baltimore renews questions about safety, vacant homes | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Investigators remained on the scene the day after firefighter Rodney Pitts III, 31, was killed and four others were injured battling a fire in rowhouses on Linden Heights Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Pitts was found in the second house from the left. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Nearly one year after a critical report recommended sweeping procedural reforms to protect Baltimore’s first responders — the investigation spurred by the tragic deaths of three firefighters in a Stricker Street blaze in 2022 — the city is once again mourning. EMT/firefighter Rodney Pitts III, 31, was killed last week in a fire that spread across four rowhouses, only two of which were occupied, in Woodmere. Three other firefighters were treated and released from medical care. A fifth remains hospitalized.

No cause for the fire has yet been determined, but just as happened on Stricker, the fire involved vacant homes, which in Baltimore City burn at twice the rate of vacant homes nationwide. And while firefighting has always been a dangerous profession, the Baltimore City Fire Department is suffering a staggering number of losses with four deaths in less than two years. There were only six episodes of multiple firefighter fatalities from single incidents last year, the worst being Baltimore’s. And, as the National Fire Protection Association points out, the trend of firefighter injuries and on-duty deaths has generally been in decline since 1977 (with the glaring exception of 9/11).

Advertisement

Among the more troubling findings after Stricker Street was that the city is the frequent victim of arson and incendiary fires. City firefighters were also thought to be approaching vacant properties too aggressively, rushing in, fearing people are trapped inside, instead of choosing the safer practice of spraying water from the outside. And that was on top of a long-standing tradition of fire companies competitively racing to the scene of reported fires to be among the first to put a blaze out. There were also questions about proper risk assessment on the scene and whether firefighters could be quickly informed which houses were occupied and which were not.

We do not know whether any of these circumstances proved a factor in Woodmere. But we expect the questions to be asked and answered once the details are final from the investigating agencies, which include the BCFD, as well as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Office of State Fire Marshal. The point is not to find scapegoats but to better understand risk factors. At the very least, this is further evidence that Baltimore must do more to reduce the number of vacant homes — the estimated 14,000 buildings that community leaders claim would take billions of dollars to remove and redevelop.

Advertisement

Such circumstances may be challenging, but they are scarcely insurmountable. The Baltimore City Fire Department has a proud history stretching back to the 18th century, evolving from volunteer to paid professionals before the Civil War was even fought. Deliberately set fires in vacant buildings are a national problem but, as the NFPA also reports, they’ve generally been in decline. Better securing such properties and holding their owners accountable is often the simplest, easiest and least expensive way to prevent disasters from happening in the first place.

We are truly grateful for the service of those like Rodney Pitts and his peers who protect this city from disaster and provide emergency medical help to those in need. And we owe them — as we do all people who live and work in Baltimore — a good-faith effort to keep them as safe as possible. Can we do better? In the wake of last week’s fire, it’s critically important to find out.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.