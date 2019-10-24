So putting the Syrian retreat in the context of a diminished U.S. presence in the region’s hot spots is about as credible as Mr. Trump’s earlier claim that the "job of our military is not to police the world,” as if having 1,000 troops in Syria was anything close to the nation’s real police outposts — Germany, Japan and South Korea which host tens of thousands and have done so for decades and will likely continue for years to come. Certainly, it’s not unreasonable to seek to reduce the U.S. military presence abroad whether that approach is offered under an “America First” mantle or not, but clearly this wasn’t about that. Far more likely, the president just doesn’t care about Syria or the Kurds and what happens next to either. He obviously won’t be losing sleep at night by images of betrayed Kurds throwing rocks and food at departing U.S. troops. And given his longstanding, if misplaced, trust in Vladimir Putin, Russia’s increased presence in the region doesn’t bother him one whit either.