To suggest Gwen Ifill was a talented reporter is like offering that Mozart was a pretty good composer. She was not only smart and quick-witted, knowledgeable and hard-working and politically savvy, she was incredibly poised on camera. Print reporters aren’t normally TV friendly. Gwen was a star in whatever medium you cared to choose, and anyone could see it instantly. Before I was even hired by The Sun several years later, her career had already taken off and she left our offices on Calvert Street for greener pastures at The Washington Post and The New York Times and then went on to broadcast journalism, first as a reporter for NBC but eventually as co-anchor and co-managing editor of PBS’s “NewsHour" as well as, fittingly, moderator of Washington Week. What viewers across the nation saw on their TV sets was the same superstar I witnessed in the early 1980s in the green room in Owings Mills. Next month, it will be exactly three years since she died of cancer at age 61, a life taken far too soon.