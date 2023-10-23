Calvin Ball takes aim at affordable housing in Howard County; effort a good start, but more needed | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Howard County boasts the highest median family income in Maryland. Its unemployment rate is tied for the state’s lowest, its school system consistently earns top reviews, and Columbia, Maryland’s first planned community, was recently designated by WalletHub as the nation’s second safest city. To top it all off, there’s the home equity bottom line: Buying real estate has turned out to be a terrific investment in Howard County, with the median sale prices of homes averaging abound $725,000 — or $200,000 more than just four years ago, the biggest jump in all of Maryland.

But all this financial success is, alas, also the root of a big problem. There is a massive shortage of affordable housing for those who are trying to raise kids on the wages of a teacher, plumber or nurse — or who are just out of college, injured and living on disability, or a first-time homebuyers.

Advertisement

Last week, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced a series of initiatives to try to address this worsening crisis. They include rental assistance, a cap on rent increases to no more than 10% per year, a $1.6 million grant to help build a new affordable housing development in Columbia and a pledge to lobby Annapolis for additional spending. All are reasonable (although landlords may chafe at the limit on rent increases), but the measures still fall short. Howard County doesn’t just need a few apartments here or rental prices tied to inflation there, it needs many more places to live.

Howard has single-family homes, many on half-acre lots or bigger, but a lot of county voters have resisted the efforts to allow any large-scale development proposal involving new home construction. Why? Often, it’s a legitimate fear of overcrowded schools or inadequate public facilities. Yet, when home construction doesn’t keep up with demand, the tax base doesn’t grow, and there are fewer tax dollars to build new schools or sewer lines or roads. More problematic is how, when home values rise, existing property owners have an incentive to resist development as they watch their own investments increase. High demand, low supply.

Advertisement

The irony, of course, is that Howard County’s success is partly the result of developer James Rouse’s vision of Columbia as home to a mix of people transcending race, religion and class when it was launched in 1967. Yet the lack of housing supply has made Columbia less diverse over time. And efforts over the last decade to add lower income housing units has stalled to some degree. Now, rising prices for home construction material and interest rates aren’t helping affordability. County Executive Ball understands the crunch, but he also understands how change could prove politically unpopular.

One solution may be to take more of the land use decisions out of local hands — or at least adjust state funding formulas (for schools and roads to name two major sources of tax dollars) to stop subsidizing such exclusivity and re-segregation. Another might be to give property owners greater opportunities to turn single family homes into multifamily units. Some of that may already be happening behind closed doors as Census numbers suggest Howard’s population is growing faster than its housing stock (and thus some families may already be doubling or even tripling up). It’s easy to demonize developers, of course, but denying them opportunities to build only worsens the housing crunch.

The Ball blueprint, officially titled “Housing Opportunities Meant for Everyone” or “HOME,” is not a bad foundation, but it will take a lot more bricks and mortar to come up with a solution on the scale of what’s needed, which is estimated by some at 120,000 more homes. At the heart of it all? Convincing the community to share — and perhaps revisiting the county’s adequate public facilities ordinance that has so often stymied growth.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.