The signs point toward an uptick in political violence | COMMENTARY

Whatever inner demons haunt such perpetrators — perhaps some mental illness aggravated by the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic — let’s not so easily excuse sociopathy. In the Frederick incident, the perpetrator was already known to the Secret Service, having threatened someone under their protection in 2014. Sorry, but we can’t laugh off this as the work of the lunatic fringe or perhaps the heirs to the Richard Nixon reelection campaign’s dirty tricks squad. It’s simply not that difficult to make a distinction between those who vigorously promote ideas and candidates and those who seek to use threats of violence to curtail democracy. U.S. Attorney for Maryland Robert Hur vigorously condemned the actions Mr. Reed is accused of committing and pledged to go after anyone who “seeks to harass or dissuade Americans from exercising their right to vote.” We would hope that everyone from Gov. Larry Hogan on down to local prosecutors and police make similar public statements. This is one issue that should unite the rational and the patriotic regardless of whether there is an “R” or “D” or “I” attached to their names.