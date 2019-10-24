We’ll admit this much. Non-point source pollution (the diffuse stuff that doesn’t come out of a discharge pipe) has always been a difficult matter for government to address because you can’t just sue a handful of perpetrators. We all bear some responsibility. But that doesn’t make it any less a problem. If the county can’t afford the possible future remedies (technically, the county is already in compliance with its MS4 permit so we’re only talking about the future), it ought to be petitioning the state and federal governments for relief. We hear there’s a governor in Annapolis who prides himself on being against requiring the state’s largest subdivisions to impose stormwater-related fees (which he likes to call a “rain tax”). In the meantime, the commissioners ought to seriously consider taking ownership of the pollution that comes out of Carroll County after every rainstorm. Instead of paying high-priced lawyers to enable nitrogen, phosphorus, sediments and other harmful ingredients in the runoff that is slowly killing the nation’s largest estuary, they ought to be taking more steps to reduce it. Better to fix the pipe than throw money down the drain.