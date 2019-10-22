If anything, Speaker Pelosi’s biggest problem is a slowing pace as new information keeps coming out every day, and that’s forcing the three House committees looking into the matter to chase down new leads. That, and the untimely passing of House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, who was heavily involved in the investigation, seems to have Democrats rethinking their timetable. While Ms. Pelosi never announced a timetable, many in the House had expected the matter to reach the House floor before Thanksgiving. Now, it appears it might take until year’s end — or beyond. Meanwhile, distractions like the GOP effort to censure Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff or the president’s latest tweets (for instance, calling the inquiry a “lynching,” an especially vile comparison given U.S. history) are unlikely to move anyone’s opinion one way or the other.