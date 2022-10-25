Election 2022: Harford County executive, charter amendments and school board races | BALTIMORE SUN EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

County executive

Voters in Harford County will see a familiar name near the top of the ballot: State Sen. Robert G. Cassilly has spent a life in public service in this strongly Republican subdivision. Before his two terms in the Maryland General Assembly, he served as a member of the Harford County Council and before that as chair of Bel Air’s town commission. The 63-year-old attorney and Johns Hopkins University graduate is also a U.S. Army and Maryland National Guard veteran having served three years on the ground in Iraq, mostly as a senior governance adviser. This wealth of experience, along with a demonstrated ability to work with others, most recently on the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, make clear that Bob Cassilly is the best candidate to serve as county executive and succeed fellow Republican Barry Glassman.

That is not to suggest that we will always see eye-to-eye with the Bel Air resident, who recently received public attention for speaking out against Harford County Public Schools for allowing a transgender student to change in the locker room with classmates of a different biological gender. That a state senator would feel the need to intervene — and publicly advocate for a family opposed to this practice, all of it timed suspiciously close to an election — was a misstep. It was unhelpful to the students, their parents, the school system and to any efforts to put any distance between the candidate and the unfortunate trend in GOP circles of late to demonize transgender students who are already, studies show, at greater risk of depression and suicide. Still, the candidate assures that it was not his intent to use the episode as “political fodder” and thate he merely was frustrated by the school board’s unwillingness to be more open regarding its policies.

And as long as we’re giving Senator Cassilly advice, we would hope that he would take a politically (and geographically) balanced approach to governance, listening to the moderate voters of the southern end of the county and not just fellow conservatives. “Heartburn is part of democracy,” he tells us and on that subject, we heartily agree.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the Democratic nominee for county executive, Blane H. Miller III, is a former member of the county’s Republican State Central Committee who recently switched parties solely for the purpose of getting his name on the ballot. The 48-year-old Aberdeen resident, a U.S. Navy veteran and self-employed consultant on government construction projects, espouses a “build bridges and not burn them” philosophy. He would like to see the county’s workforce grow but expects the county executive to limit himself to the day-to-day operations of county government with an eye toward making the dollar stretch. As much as we appreciate his energy and ambition, we suspect the candidate’s lack of experience in government and lack of political allies would make for a problematic four years in the post.

Charter amendments

Harford voters will also be expected to make decisions on two amendments to the county charter. Question A would clarify that county council members can request information from (although not give orders to) executive branch employees and not necessarily only through the county executive. Question B would give the seven-member council authority — with a five-vote super majority — to remove from office a council member who had failed, or is no longer able, to perform the duties of office. The language parallels a similar authority provided for removal of the county executive. We support both charter amendments A and B, although neither seems especially urgent.

School board

Much attention has been directed at the Harford County Board of Education this year where seven of 10 seats are elected based on councilmanic districts (two are appointed by the county executive and the tenth is held by a student member). That’s because of an aggressive campaign by a local chapter of Moms For Liberty, a “parental rights” organization associated with book banning and claims of “critical race theory” indoctrination in schools.

To minimize the potential harm here, we strongly endorse two well-regarded incumbents, Carol L. Mueller (District C), a retired math and earth science professor at Harford Community College as well as the board’s current vice president, and Ariane Grubb Kelly (District D), director of academic support at Johns Hopkins University. Both are deeply experienced educators who are raising, or have raised, children in county public schools. We would also be remiss if we did not give a shoutout to Carol Pitt Bruce (District E) of Aberdeen, a longtime community advocate. Two years ago, she was named a “Harford Living Treasure” by the county council and would certainly make a welcome addition to the board.

