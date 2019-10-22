America has a sordid history of judging African Americans by their gene pool and how much black or white blood they have. The one drop rule of the 20th century ascertained that a person with even one drop of black or African blood was a part of the African American race. No matter how blonde the hair, blue the eyes or light the skin. We need to leave that kind of arbitrary race assigning in the past where it belongs. At the end of the day, individuals have a right to assign their own meaning to their roots and weigh them however they see fit. No one should have to ignore half — or a third or a quarter — of their family history and experiences. The black caucus proposal to try to exclude those with multi-ethnic backgrounds gives the impression that these members somehow aren’t black enough because of their varied backgrounds.