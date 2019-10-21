Now, the building that once housed Target remains a large, highly visible hunk of emptiness and a symbol of the mall’s recent struggles. The retailer never publicly said why it left last year after more than a decade, but city officials have said sales weren’t high enough and there was talk of high theft rates. No matter the reason, the loss of the store seemed to have dulled the excitement the past improvements had sparked. Other closings followed, including a Rite Aid drug store and a Marshall’s, although it was replaced by a Planet Fitness gym. Not helping matters have been numerous burglaries at the mall, including that of a Forever 21 and Denim Boutique over the summer. In another incident, an SUV drove into the window of a children’s clothing store and looted it of merchandise. Forever 21 recently declared bankruptcy, and with it comes the possibility that Mondawmin could lose another major anchor.