The Maryland Area Regional Commuter train or MARC service might be among the most cost-effective transit systems ever developed in the Mid-Atlantic. It’s ranked ninth in the nation with ridership of 9.2 million annually, which is higher than places like Seattle, Denver and Dallas-Fort Worth. Its trains are among the fastest of any system in the country (reaching speeds of up to 125 miles per hour on the Penn Line between D.C. and Baltimore), which is not bad for a system that dates back to the 19th century B&O. And its farebox recovery rate (more than half of operating costs are covered by fares) puts other local fixed-rail transit systems to shame. Any community would be happy to have MARC service yet several may soon be losing most of it, and that would be a tragedy.