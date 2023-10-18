Curtis Bay and the need for tougher rules on medical waste | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Exterior of Curtis Bay Energy. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced the former owners of the company received a record fine for improperly handing medical waste. The $1.75 million payout is the one of the largest ever penalties in an environmental criminal case handled by the Attorney General’s office. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

It’s nearly impossible to read about the dozens of violations commited in Curtis Bay by a medical waste incineration company that’s agreed to pay $1.75 million in fines and penalties for its atrocious actions without feeling at least a little bit ill.

Curtis Bay Energy was ultimately caught mishandling waste, including used hospital gloves and gowns, bandages and dressings, human tissue and fluid samples, and chemicals. We don’t even know the extent of the misconduct. The company kept poor records in addition to inadequately burning, sterilizing or treating waste.

Advertisement

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown deserves to crow in bringing some level of justice here, but others — especially those living in South Baltimore — have got to be asking themselves a question: Why was this allowed to happen in the first place?

Some of the details are just plain gross, such as the report by investigators with the state attorney general’s office that they watched fluid leak from one Virginia-bound truck for two hours — enough to coat the agents’ cars — on two separate occasions (Much of the inadequately burned waste was simply shipped out to a Virginia landfill). One has to wonder, what other awful things happened outside the view of investigators and well beyond Maryland’s three-year statute of limitations on environmental crimes. And it wasn’t just about cars and roads, of course. The biggest threat was surely to people living in the shadow of the incinerator.

Advertisement

We recognize that disposing of medical waste is a challenge. And the incinerator now operated by Curtis Bay Energy is the nation’s largest such facility. It’s handling tons and tons of those red bags of medical waste from all over the mid-Atlantic. But if such a facility must exist, why locate it so near a population center? And if burning medical waste is really the best way to deal with this challenge (and some experts clearly dispute that notion), then shouldn’t the oversight be extraordinary with constant vigilance? The risks are clearly too great to ignore.

Concerns over medical waste disposal are not new. Older Americans will surely recall those unhappy days in the 1980s when there was growing outrage when medical waste — including used syringes — regularly washed ashore, including on popular beaches in the summer. That prompted a federal crackdown, but the resulting Medical Waste Tracking Act was allowed to expire in 1991. This has left much of the business of regulating medical waste in the uncertain hands of states, albeit with federal guidance. Has it been aggressive enough? This week’s actions suggest not.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lists on its website numerous alternative methods of disposal aside from burning. They include microwaving, steam sterilization, chemical treatments and electro pyrolysis, a system of heating organic matter under pressure. The point is to cause the material to become non-infectious. And none of these require generating large volumes of smoke and particulate matter that can potentially rain down on South Baltimore and beyond. Do they not deserve some investigation?

We have nothing against Aurora Capital Partners, the private equity firm that acquired the facility in 2021, but Gov. Wes Moore and members of the General Assembly ought not follow the directives of capitalism but of the Hippocratic Oath: “Primum non nocere” or “first, do no harm.” Just as the July 2 mass shootings at nearby Brooklyn Homes has triggered a serious evaluation of Maryland’s handling of youth crime, there needs to be a similar, if not stronger, investigation of whether a medical incinerator should be allowed to operate nearby under current parameters — or at all.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.