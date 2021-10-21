Frosh and Kopp served Maryland through intellect and integrity | COMMENTARY

None of that tells you much about them, however. Allow us to fill out their records: They are thoughtful and reliably respectful of process and opposing political views. They are deeply knowledgeable in their fields of study: Within the legislature Ms. Kopp was regarded as expert in state spending, Mr. Frosh as the leading voice on environmental issues. And neither is given to the kind of partisan braying that passes for leadership these days in the halls of Congress. The term “career politician” is often used derogatorily; they demonstrate why it should not be. Their experience in elected office informs their service. They don’t require political talking points, they write policy. You want an education? Engage Ms. Kopp on public borrowing or Mr. Frosh on the unfairness of cash-bail. And make sure you have time on your hands.