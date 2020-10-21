Baltimore tax on e-cigarettes could be a life saver | COMMENTARY

That’s why looking at Mr. Scott’s proposal as a tax increase probably isn’t the correct perspective. It’s a potential public health measure. And just like any other public health proposal, it will need to be vetted closely. What would be the impact on consumer use? How does it fit with the state legislature’s approach to tobacco taxes (particularly given the prospect of a veto override)? Will it have an adverse side effect of discouraging adult smokers from switching to e-cigarettes? The revenue is of far less consequence. Montgomery County’s economy continued just fine after it adopted a similar tax five years ago. This may not be the most urgent health threat facing a city with as much gun violence as Baltimore, but that does not mean the lives seriously harmed by vaping (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported at least one related lung injury death in every state and more than 50 hospitalizations in Maryland) are to be ignored.